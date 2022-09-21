Search

22 Sept 2022

Push to change entrance and exit of Portlaoise leisure centre

Portlaoise Leisure Centre. Image: Google

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

An idea is proposed to create a single new entrance and exit to Portlaoise Leisure Centre in Laois.

Praised as a "valid point" by colleagues, Cllr Noel Tuohy wants Laois County Council to close off existing separate roads in and out, and create one road, leading off the roundabout next to the centre.

The entrance and exit are currently opposite rows of houses, both on Moneyballytyrrell and St Brigid's Place.

He gave the reasons for his idea, when tabling a motion on it to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"The first time I went canvassing eight and a half years ago, was when the first representation was made to me by a resident of Moneyballytyrrell. The lights shine into their windows when cars are coming out of the leisure centre. It's still going on. Many people exit onto Moneyballytyrrell. You exit onto St Brigid's Place and have to turn right zig zagging around parked cars. Residents say it is ridiculous.

"There is an exit here and there and a roundabout in the middle with no exit. It's time we got serious and put a proper exit onto the roundabout," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded.

"I look forward to the reply, it's a valid point. You could come in and out on the roundabout," he said.

A reply is to come from Laois County Council's roads department after they assess the current layout and consider options.

News

