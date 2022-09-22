Garda injured in crash at National Ploughing Championships in Laois
A Garda has been injured in a road crash at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois.
The Garda was on traffic duty at the ploughing when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Stradbally.
He suffered broken bones but his injuries are not life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning, September 21 at about 11am.
A Garda investigation is underway into the incident.
