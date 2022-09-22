Laois LGFA stalwart Dempsey selected for LGFA’s ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programme

The successful applicants have been announced for the second rollout of the ‘Leading Provincial Females’ Programmes taking place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster.

The 87 participants selected hail from 29 counties and will commence their leadership journeys at the end of September.

This is a joint initiative between the LGFA and GAA, with the women involved in many various roles in their clubs or counties from administration, coaching, and officiating through to PR.

Laois's very own Elaine Dempsey is among those who were selected to take part. Elaine plays a crucial role as secretary of Laois LGFA. Elaine was extremely busy this year and did an excellent job navigating additional duties as Laois Ladies went on to win the All Ireland Intermediate title.

Through our dealings with the Laois LGFA, we had first-hand experience here at the Leinster Express of the hard work that Elaine was doing throughout the year and wish her all the best in the upcoming program.