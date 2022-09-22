Stunning new Laois nature mural set for Culture Night launch

The new mural in Mountmellick. Photo: MidlandsIreland.ie
A bright new mural has flown up in a Laois town, just in time for its official launch.
A mural celebrating the rare endangered bird the Swift, has been painted on a pub on the main street of Mountmellick in Laois.
Painted by artist James Kirwan, it was the idea of Mountmellick native and BirdWatch Ireland Project Officer Ricky Whelan.
The mural has transformed the view for traffic through the town. See before picture below:
Read all about it and about swifts in Mountmellick below.
The mural will be formally launched this Friday, September 23, Culture Night, at 5.30pm in Mountmellick Community School, and all are welcome.
Supported by Laois Heritage Office and Local Biodiversity Fund and Creative Ireland Laois
