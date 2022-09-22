In Pictures: Captivating Laois Offaly students bring curtain down on debs 2022

The debs season concluded in Laois with the Coláiste Íosagáin Portarlington celebration.
Photographer Michael Scully went along for Leinster Express / Laois Live capture the couples on camera before they enjoyed their big night. For more pictures taken at the Laois / Offaly school celebration tap NEXT or the ARROW.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.