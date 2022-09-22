Laois Offaly Gardai board train in the midlands

Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Offaly Gardai boarded a train in the midlands in order to tackle anti social behaviour.
Gardai said the officers based in Offaly engaged with Irish Rail staff and members of the public.
They said: “Tullamore Gardaí engaged with members of the public and Irish Rail staff."
"They focused on the Tullamore to Clara route to assist with anti social behaviour,” Gardai stated.
