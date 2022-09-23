Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 23, 2022

James Shortall - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of James (Seamie) Shortall of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.



Died at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving wife Dolores (Loney), parents Tom and Kathleen, brother Desmond, sisters Nancy, Bernadette, Christine and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Patricia, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patrick Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzpatrick of Graigue, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and previously in the Care of the Staff at St. Vincents Community Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Thomas, and his sisters Bridie, Josephine, Lily and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank, Richard and Brendan, his sisters Anne and Pauline, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday at 1pm. Removal at 1.45pm to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Lillian Avril Kenny - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Lillian Avril Kenny Garryhinch, Portarlington and formerly of Glastuile, Co. Dublin.

Long term resident of St. Vincent's Community Nursing Centre, Mountmellick. Pre-deceased by her mother Anna (nee Colton) and father William, her sisters Ina (Stephenson), Jenny (Perry) and Dorenda (Buckley), survived by her nieces Dorcas (Jacob), Miriam (Brusey) and Aileen (Cox) and their families, her nephews Robert Perry and Peter Stephenson and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Saturday from 12.30pm. Prayer Service at 1pm. Removal at 1.30pm to Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington arriving for 2pm Funeral Service. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Tony Dowling - Portarlington

The death has occurred of Tony Dowling Sydney, Australia and formerly of Congress Tce Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Karin, daughters Eve and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Matthew and Jason, his 5 wonderful grandsons, brother Dick, sisters Angela, Sheila and Marian, his loving nieces and nephews, his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Seamus, sisters Debbie and Evelyn.

Tony's Funeral to take place in Sydney, Australia.