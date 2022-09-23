Search

23 Sept 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 23, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 23, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

23 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

James Shortall - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of James (Seamie) Shortall of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.

Died at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving wife Dolores (Loney), parents Tom and Kathleen, brother Desmond, sisters Nancy, Bernadette, Christine and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Patricia, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patrick Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzpatrick of Graigue, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and previously in the Care of the Staff at St. Vincents Community Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Thomas, and his sisters Bridie, Josephine, Lily and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank, Richard and Brendan, his sisters Anne and Pauline, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday at 1pm. Removal at 1.45pm to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Lillian Avril Kenny - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Lillian Avril Kenny Garryhinch, Portarlington and formerly of Glastuile, Co. Dublin.

Long term resident of St. Vincent's Community Nursing Centre, Mountmellick. Pre-deceased by her mother Anna (nee Colton) and father William, her sisters Ina (Stephenson), Jenny (Perry) and Dorenda (Buckley), survived by her nieces Dorcas (Jacob), Miriam (Brusey) and Aileen (Cox) and their families, her nephews Robert Perry and Peter Stephenson and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Saturday from 12.30pm. Prayer Service at 1pm. Removal at 1.30pm to Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington arriving for 2pm Funeral Service. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Tony Dowling - Portarlington 

The death has occurred of Tony Dowling Sydney, Australia and formerly of Congress Tce Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Karin, daughters Eve and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Matthew and Jason, his 5 wonderful grandsons, brother Dick, sisters Angela, Sheila and Marian, his loving nieces and nephews, his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Seamus, sisters Debbie and Evelyn.

Tony's Funeral to take place in Sydney, Australia.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media