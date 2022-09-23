Culture crawl taking place in Laois town tonight

Main Street Portarlington
A free Art Crawl is taking place in Portarlington tonight for Culture night.
The event is free and open to everyone and begins at the Library in Portarlington at 6pm today(Friday, September 23).
The Art Crawl will cover eight venues from the start at the library at 6pm to the finish just before 10pm at the French Church with some musical surprises along the way.
There is a mix of craft, art, photography, historical talk and music on offer for the night.
