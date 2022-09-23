Lucky winner of Park Ratheniska's shed raffle at the ploughing announced

Huge numbers gathered this week in Ratheniska for the National Ploughing Championships. There was a record-breaking attendance on Wednesday of 115,000 punters. The total attendance for the week is estimated at an impressive 300,00.
Among those delighted to see the huge numbers come through the gate were the local GAA club Park Ratheniska GAA. Park Ratheniska GAA have put a lovely steel shed for their raffle prize to raise funds for their club.
The raffle went down a treat with plenty of tickets sold throughout the week. Park Ratheniska would like to thank everyone who bought tickets over the three days as well as all the volunteers who helped out with the raffle.
The Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon was on hand to help out with the draw
The lucky winner of the shed was Damien Conboy from Co. Roscommon. Congratulations Damien.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.