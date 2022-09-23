Laois Culture Night collaborates and integrates community

Tommy Fitzharris (Spink Comhaltas )
Laois Integration Network (LIN), Music Generation Laois and Laois Partnership are organising a joint initiative for this year’s ‘Culture Night’ celebrations in Laois, on Friday 23rd September 2022.
These free initiatives include ukulele and clay-making workshops and exhibition from 6-6.45pm and renowned traditional musician Tommy Fitzharris and friends will play from 6.45pm – 7.30pm. Irish and ethnic refreshments will also be free to savour throughout the evening.
The entertainment and workshops will be held at the Music Generation building at Tower Hill, (Old CBS Building – R32RR84), Portlaoise from 6-7.30pm.
Culture Night in Laois is brought to you by The Arts Council in partnership with Laois County Council and Creative Laois.
