Hedgerow removal sought for road safety at Laois cemetery

A request has been made to Laois County County to take out a hedgerow and replace it with a fence, for driver safety.

The hedgerow is near a Laois cemetery says Portlaoise Municipal District councillor Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

He had previously got a pole moved to improve driver vision.

The location is St Patrick's Cemetery, on the Abbeyleix road to Ballyroan. He said it will make it safer for residents to exit onto the road.

"Moving that pole made no difference. Landowners are willing to talk to Laois County Council about taking out the hedgerow and putting in a fence, on the Ballyroan side of the exit," Cllr Fennelly said.

He tabled a motion to the Portlaoise Municipal District's September meeting with his request.

It was seconded by Cllr Barry Walsh.

"It is great the hedge is coming out. It will make a great difference," he said.

In reply to the motion, Laois County Council's area engineer Wes Wilkinson undertook to include the job in an application for Government funding for 2023, under safety improvement works.