New speed signs for Laois estate

New 30kph speed signs are due to be installed at the entrance to an estate in Graiguecullen.

Cllr Padraig Fleming requested the signs in the interest of safety at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He asked: “That Laois County Council, in the interest of health and safety, install 30 KPH signs at the entrance to Graigue Na hAbhann, Graiguecullen plus children at play / slow signage on the right hand side as you drive into the estate down as far as the Children’s playground.”

In his response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “the council will arrange to install these signs in the coming months.”

Cllr Fleming said “I am glad that the signage is going to be put in there within the next month.” He described it as the only long stretch in the estate and he said signage was needed.

Cllr Fleming’s motion was supported by Cllr Aidan Mullins who said the traffic travels very quickly along that one stretch.