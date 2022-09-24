Clinical Portlaoise advance to the Junior Football Final

Photo by Cha Fitz Photography
Portlaoise are through to the Laois Junior Football Championship Final having come through a hard fought game with St Joseph's in Annanaugh on Friday night.
St Joseph's 0-6
Portlaoise 2-7
The game got off to a lively start as both looked to play with intent and intensity. St Joseph's will rue their seven first half wides, but the real story of the opening period was Portlaoise goalkeeper, Mick O'Connell who three times preserved the integrity of his net.
Portlaoise, on the other hand, were much more clinical in the first half and led 2-3 to 0-4 at halftime thanks to goals from Conor Dunphy and Conor Brown.
St Joseph's had the lion's share of possession and territory in the second half, but couldn't make it count. Portlaoise managed the second period well, with physicality, discipline, and calm defence to win an entertaining Semi Final
