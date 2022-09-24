WATCH 'C'mon the Town' chants Laois champ Zach Tuohy after AFL Grand Final

Zach Tuohy was already a champ for Portlaoise before his victory down under with Geelong
Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy has never forgotten his town and GAA roots since moving to Australia to play Aussie Rules in 2010.
So, what better place to declare his true loyalties than when celebrating his Grand Final win with Geelong than on the hallowed ground of the world famous MCG in Melbourne by striding out draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag draped shouting C'mon the Town! WATCH BELOW.
