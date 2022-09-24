Park-Ratheniska claim Ladies Intermediate glory over Shanahoe

Park-Ratheniska have enjoyed a tremendous season as a club overall, as their men and ladies have both made strides. Their ladies outfit have been unbeaten in the run-up to this Intermediate final, where they faced Shanahoe.

Shanahoe had recorded a stunning semi-final victory over Graiguecullen to reach this decider though. However, Park-Ratheniska were not to be stopped in the final, with county player Erone Fitzpatrick leading the way, and the likes of Rachel O’Connell and Laura Crawford supporting her up front.

Park-Ratheniska 6-11

Shanahoe 1-11

Experienced campaigner, Mary Fitzpatrick, fired over the opening score here from play. Alice Walsh then tapped over a free to make it two points to zero after only a few minutes of play.

Park-Ratheniska had a real opportunity to grab the first goal of the game after that. Erone Fitzpatrick played in Rachel O’Connell inside, and the corner-forward was subsequently taken down by Shanahoe keeper Eimear Barry.

Tara Byrne stepped up to take the spot-kick for Park-Ratheniska. However, her effort was straight down the middle and Eimear Barry was never going to be beaten that easily.

Rachel O’Connell did get Park-Ratheniska on the scoreboard though thanks to a converted placed ball. Park-Ratheniska then had another goal chance, but Eimear Barry denied them once more after she saved Erone Fitzpatrick’s effort.

Tara Byrne did level though for Park-Ratheniska with their second point. They then took the lead for the first time, as Rachel O’Connell scored a superb point from out in the right-hand side of the field.

Erone Fitzpatrick then doubled Park-Ratheniska’s lead after she received a nice pass from her sister Aine and duly pointed. Shanahoe responded to level after points from Alice Walsh (free) and Laura Crawford.

Shanahoe added another through an Alice Walsh free, and then they had their first real sniff at goal. Nicole Ryan was played in, but she didn’t fully connect with her shot and the ball trickled harmlessly wide.

Park-Ratheniska were far more clinical down the opposite end and hit back with points from Rachel O’Connell and Erone Fitzpatrick. While Nicole Ryan and Laura Finlay replied for Shanahoe with scores to level, Park-Ratheniska did grab a goal before half-time.

Erone Fitzpatrick had her effort saved again by Eimear Barry in the Shanahoe goals, but this time Rachel O’Connell was on hand to pop in the rebound. Shanahoe had a chance to hit back with a goal themselves, but full-forward Mary had her shot saved by Park-Ratheniska keeper Danielle Moore.

Park-Ratheniska held a 1-7 to 0-7 advantage at the half-time interval, with that goal towards the end of the half proving the crucial score. Shanahoe would have the elements of the wind in the second half though.

Erone Fitzpatrick grabbed the opening score of the second half, as the Laois Ladies footballer drove over a free from out near the 45’. Shanahoe responded through their half-time substitute Martha Guilfoyle before Megan Walsh added another from a free.

However, Park-Ratheniska swiftly struck back with goal number two. Erone Fitzpatrick put on the burners and left several Shanahoe bodies for dead before Fitzpatrick unselfishly laid off to Laura Crawford and she finished home.

Rachel O’Connell added another from a placed ball for Park-Ratheniska, who now led by six points with around twenty minutes of normal time left.

The game looked all but finished then moments later. Erone Fitzpatrick made another dart inside before blasting the ball to the roof of the net, giving her county teammate Eimear Barry no chance this time around.

However, Shanahoe responded with their first goal moments later to give them life once more. Alice Walsh tore up the middle before picking out Martha Guilfoyle on the edge of the square, and the substitute placed it past Danielle Moore in the net.

Park-Ratheniska took a few minutes to gather there bearing, but they eventually struck back with their fourth goal. Shannon Fitzpatrick made a charging run that ended with her tucking one into the bottom left corner of the net.

The floodgates opened after that and Park-Ratheniska ran amok for the last ten minutes, with Erone Fitzpatrick to the fore again. She scored a goal soccer-style, before assisting another for Laura Crawford to bury to the net

Alice Walsh replied for Shanahoe with a couple of frees, but they didn’t manage to beat to get another goal past Park-Ratheniska keeper Danielle Moore. Tomas Moore’s side ended up fifteen point victors.