24 Sept 2022

Diabetic drove in search of food while disqualified 

24 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

A diabetic who drove while disqualified because he needed to get food was banned from driving for ten years. 

David Binions, 36, of Rathleague, Portlaoise  was stopped while driving on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise on June 17 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said when stopped “he gave his name as David Conroy which turned out to be  false”. He said the defendant had 14 previous convictions and had been disqualified from driving at the time. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted her client had a “horrendous record” and said while “he has an appalling record for driving with no insurance,” he  has no convictions for driving under the influence or dangerous driving.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the man left school at 14 to work and is currently on disability. She explained that he has diabetes and he drove because “he had to get something to eat.” 

She provided some letters of support to Judge Michelle Finan. 

On reading the material, Judge Finan said “I can see that the community and his family are very supportive of him and speak highly of him.”

Judge Finan said she didn’t believe jailing the defendant would benefit anyone. She ordered a probation report with a view to community service and said if he was found suitable he could carry out 200 hours of community service in lieu of six months in prison. 

Judge Finan disqualified the man from driving and put the case back to January 19 for finalisation.

News

