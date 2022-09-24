'Google' directions blamed by Laois councillor for road crashes

A Laois councillor is blaming satellite navigation for what he said is the rising number of crashes on a Portlaoise junction.

The sat nav voice should include a warning coming up to a T-junction between two local roads at Derrgarran in Portlaoise, says Cllr Willie Aird.

He is calling on Laois County Council to install safety measures at the juction “as a matter of urgency”.

He outlined why, when tabling a motion on it to the September meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

“This is probably one of the most dangerous junctions in the area. It reminds me of Moneycross until they staggered it.

“This has escalated in a short time. Google gives it as the shortest route from the west to Rosslare. There have been several accidents,” Cllr Aird said.

He wants the Sat Nav voice direction to include a warning, if no funding can be got to improve the junction.

“If we don't get funding what will happen?

“Have you input on the people who put it on the Google map? The person who talks on the app, could they say to be careful, you're approaching a T-junction,” he asked.



“We have met there three times over this. One time a road was still closed after an accident.

“I've asked for signs and rumble strips,” Cllr Aird said.

“People are peeping around the corner to see if a car is coming up on them,” Cllr Aird added.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion.

“It's a very busy junction near Rathevan and Rathnamanagh. I have been looking for safety measures too. So many people use it going to the secondary school. It's really dangerous,”she said.

In answer, Laois County Council area engineer Wes Wilkinson said that the location will be included in an application for funding for safety improvement works in 2023.