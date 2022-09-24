Brave Portlaoise upset St Conleth's to claim Ladies Senior championship honours once more

Reigning Laois Ladies county champions, St Conleth’s, defended their throne against 2018 winners Portlaoise in front of a big crowd on Sunday evening. St Conleth’s started as favourites, but Portlaoise were predicted to give them a proper championship final match.

They did exactly that as well, with Stephen Duff’s leading 2-3 to 0-7 at half-time thanks to goals from Shaunagh Jackson and Emer Healy. Then in a low-scoring second half, Portlaoise bravely held firm to hold on to a one-point victory and claim the Laois Ladies championship.

Portlaoise 2-5

St Conleth's 0-10

While Aoife Kirrane opened the scoring for the defending champions St Conleth’s with a point from play, Portlaoise responded in style. Susie Delaney charged up from wing-back to slam over a point, and then ‘The Town’ ladies grabbed the opening goal of the game.

St Conleth’s were caught out at the back and Shaunagh Jackson was on hand to punish them and fire to the net. Fiona Dooley then added another point from play, as Portlaoise had got off to a flying start in O’Moore Park.

Credit to the champions though, as they showed their experience to work their way back into this one. Shifra Havill grabbed their second point from a free before the returning Niamh Cullen added two more from play to leave the minimum between the teams.

Portlaoise hit a few poor wides following that, but they did manage to get the next score. Fiona Dooley took it upon herself to plant over a monster score to get Stephen Duff’s side back on the scoresheet.

It took a few minutes for the next score but it did go the way of St Conleth’s. Shifra Havill landed her second point from a free from an identical spot that she scored the first. However, Portlaoise struck for goal number two soon after to take a healthy lead.

Fiona Dooley’s effort was well short, but the bounce caught out St Conleth’s keeper Naoimi Luttrell. Both Portlaoise’ s Ellen Healy and Shauna Dooley reacted to pounce on the dropping ball, with Healy getting the final touch to fist home.

In fairness to St Conleth’s, they responded well to that setback once more. Shifra Havill placed over her third free before her sister Alanna scored her first of the night straight from the next kick-out.

That proved to be the final score of the first half, with referee Michael Tarpey signalling for no added time. Portlaoise held a deserved 2-3 to 0-7 advantage at this stage, as they had the champions rocked with their intensity and workrate.

St Conleth’s were first on the scoreboard for the second half, as Shifra Havill converted her fourth free to cut the gap to the minimum. However, St Conleth’s failed to build upon that score and still trailed by one with twenty minutes of normal time remaining.

Portlaoise had another goal chance, but this time they could not convert. Alison Taylor blasted it wide from close-range.

About a minute later and Shaunagh Jackson was played through on goals for Portlaoise. However, St Conleth’s keeper Naoimi Luttrell atoned for her earlier error and saved exceptionally.

The champions were dealt a massive blow though in the fourty-third minute of the match. Shifra Havill, who having a solid game, was given a yellow card and sinbin for a late challenge.

Portlaoise took advantage of that swing in momentum with Sarah Anne Fitzgerald firing over their first score of the second half. However, they were also reduced to fourteen players minutes later when captain Aishling Saunders received a yellow card as well.

Alanna Havill took control of the free-taking duties from her sister, Shifra. Alanna placed over a free to leave just the single point between the teams in it once more as we approached the final ten minutes.

St Conleth’s had a goal chance of their own shortly after, but substitute Holly Hanway was denied by Portlaoise keeper Sarah Fleming. After a long period of possession, Portlaoise edged two clear thanks to a Shaunagh Jackson free.

Shifra Havill returned to the field and almost grabbed a goal with her first touch back, but Sarah Fleming again denied for Portlaoise. Alanna Havill did place over a free to cut the gap back to one though.

St Conleth’s went in desperate search of the equalising score over the next four minutes, but Portlaoise were brave and held on to the ball excellently. Referee Michael Tarpey blew the whistle for full-time and Portlaoise were crowned county champions.