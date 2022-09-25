Woman who stole from Aldi told to ask them for a job

Portlaoise District Court
A woman who admitted stealing groceries from Aldi was told to go and ask the company for a job.
Amy McDonagh, 21, of Irishtown, Mountmellick was accused of stealing €62.90 worth of groceries from Aldi in Portlaoise on May 19 last.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client had brought €100 to court. He said his client would say she was suffering with anxiety at the time of the incident.
Judge Michelle Finan said “I suggest that you go down to Aldi with your CV and ask them to give you a job.”
“Tell them I know all your products,” Judge Finan suggested. “You need an occupation to keep yourself,” said Judge Finan before marking the case facts proven and striking out the charge.
