Call for new playground equipment supplier for Laois

25 Sept 2022

Eoghan MacConnell

25 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Laois County Council need to look at alternative suppliers if playground equipment cannot be sourced for months, a local councillor has said.  

Cllr Aidan Mullins had placed a motion calling on the council to “give an update on the repair and replacement of damaged and missing equipment in the Children’s Playground in Portarlington.”

In a written response, Sport and Leisure Officer Ann Marie Maher said: “The specialist parts and replacement units have been on order for 12-16 weeks from the agents who are experiencing considerable delays from the manufacturers.”

“Equipment for two play items was delivered last week and these are being installed this week. Equipment for the Zipline was shipped last week and will be installed as soon as it arrives. I am awaiting a date for the shipping of the final unit. Court repairs have been completed and court marked,” she stated. 

Cllr Mullins told a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District that the equipment has been either damaged or removed since April. As a result, the equipment was out of operation all summer. 

“I would be asking if we were able to secure a different supplier,” he said. He expressed a belief that the situation is being repeated throughout the county. “I don’t think it is acceptable,” he said. 

Cllr PJ Kelly said he 100 percent backed Cllr Mullin’s motion and he pointed out that the playground is used by children from miles around Portarlington. He asked that additional seating be provided for families using the playground. 

Cllr Mullins said he would like to acknowledge all  the great work the Community Employment Scheme and council workers have done in the People’s Park in Portarlington.

