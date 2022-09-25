Two of the big guns in Laois football play out low scoring thrilling senior semi final clash

The second senior semi-final clash was a repeat of last year’s final. County champions Portarlington were looking to make their third final appearance in as many years as they took on the 35-time champions Portlaoise. An overcast September afternoon in O'Moore park was to be the setting for two titans of Laois football. An exciting prospect indeed.

Both teams started brightly when moving forward. There was great energy being injected into the middle third. Portlaoise was implementing some dark arts out of possession early doors with cynical fouling and general playacting to disturb Portarlingtons flow. A few bad wides meant that it was an extended period before we got the first score of the game.

Portarlington 0-9

Portlaoise 0-8

Finally, on the 12th minute, Portlaoise danger man Ricky Maher got the opening score of the game. The wides continued to flow, especially for the county champions who had racked up 8 wides in the opening 15 minutes with no score on the board to show for their efforts.

Eventually Jake Foster settled the ship with a short range free to level things up at a point apiece. Portarlington then immediately hit the front courtesy of a nice score from centre forward Stephen O Neil. Portlaoise was quick to respond with a point from Ciaran McEvoy.

The game then slowed down, several wides on both ends of the pitch meant that as we headed into the last 5 minutes of the first half, Only four points had been scored and the teams had an equal share of the low-scoring total. Paul Cahillane and Paddy O Sullivan traded scores. It would be Maher that would have the last score of the half. A handy enough free to give Portlaoise the slenderest of advantages heading into halftime.

Despite the low scoreline, both teams were playing fairly decent football. There was the right amount of needle in the game, and the two sets of teams were working the ball forward at pace. The first half's big talking point was the poor shooting accuracy at either end. It was quite extraordinary to witness the two teams struggle to put the size five O’Neills between the posts. Especially considering there were no adverse weather conditions to contend with. Half Time scoreline Portlaoise 0-4 Portarlington 0-3.

Foster opened the scoring in the second half with a short-range free. Cahillane responded for Portlaoise in similar circumstances to regain the one-point advantage.

Maher then got two on the bounce to put Portlaoise three points up. His second score was quite majestic as his dummy left Paddy O Sullivan on his behind. He then calmly sidestepped the defender and slotted the ball over the bar.

O’Sullivan made amends though by getting his second point to bring the gap down to two. At this time Portarlington’s full backline was performing quite exceptionally making vital interceptions when Portlaoise looked to be in for a possible goal.

The most reliable free-taker in the county Jake Foster then brought the gap back to one again before Oisin Fitzpatrick cancelled out the score on the other end. Fitzpatrick then received a black card in pretty much the next play for an off-the-ball incident.

O’Sullivan and Maher were having a good few words with each other throughout but a clash between the two led to a free being awarded to Portarlington. Jake Foster duly obliged to put one between them once again with 5 minutes left on the clock.

A cracking turnover by centre-back Piggott led to a quick counterattack by Portarlington. David Murphy was fouled and once again Foster slotted the resulting free to level the match with a minute left of normal time.

Rioghan Murphy who was having yet another exceptional day at the office made a vital interception. Portarlington made their way forward and at the crucial time, Murphy was there at the opposite end to where he started the move to fist it over the bar and put Portarlington ahead with very little time left. Incredible by the Portarlington wing forward. Portlaoise had one more chance to level it up

Portlaoise had one last gasp effort but Osbourne pulled off an incredible save to keep Portarlington in front. The final whistle blew and a low-scoring but enthralling affair concluded. Portarlington moves forward to the final to face their fierce rivals and neighbours O’Dempseys