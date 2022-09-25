Man to face trial for cocaine possession in Portlaoise

Portlaoise District Court
A book of evidence is to be served on a man who is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply in Portlaoise.
Neil Cooke, 43, of 4 Forrester Row, Lucan, Dublin is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cappakeel, Portlaoise on June 5, 2021.
Judge Michelle Finan adjourned the case to Portlaoise District Court on November 11 for service of the book of evidence.
