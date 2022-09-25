Portlaoise group set to celebrate big anniversary in style

Preparations are being made in Laois for a big celebration of Macra na Feirme activites in the Portlaoise area over seven decades.

2022 marks the 70th year of operations for the branch which takes in the Laois County town and surrounding hinterland.

A centrepiece of the celebration will be a dinner dance in the Killeshin Hotel Portlaoise on Sunday, November 9.

Emma Weston, is the PRO of Portlaoise Macra na Feirme She is hoping many past and present members come along for a night of nostalgia and fun.

"It will be a chance to catch up with previous club members and reminisce on 70 years of Portlaoise Macra memories," she said.

Ms Watson says planning is needed for the big event. To this end, she invites past members of Portlaoise Macra na Feirme to a meeting regarding plans for the anniversary celebrations in the Portlaoise Macra Hall on Friday, September 30 at 9pm.

She says tickets for the event in the Killeshin Hotel will be available in advance at the upcoming meeting and also from any current members of the club. The PRO adds that tickets will also be on sale on the night of November 9.











