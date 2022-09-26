Search

26 Sept 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 26, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 26, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

26 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Elizabeth Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 25 of Elizabeth (Beth) Buggie (née Fennelly) of Esker Lawns, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly Fennelly's Saw Mills, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Noel, daughter, Regina, son, Cyril, sisters, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law, Dinny, son-in-law, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Gillian, granddaughters, Grace, Zoe and Lauren, grandson, Oisín, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, from 7pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Beth's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Lucan, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th September 2022. Interment to follow in Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown, Co. Laois.

Kieran Francis Begadon - Cullohill

The death took place on Friday, September 23 of Kieran Francis Begadon of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada and formerly Aughmacart, Cullohill.

In his 80th year. Predeceased by his parents Mary (Clancy) and Martin, his baby brother Francis, brother Marty, sister Stella Grogan and his former wife Cathy (Douglas).Sadly mourned by his wife Joanna (Turchin), his son Stephen, daughter Roxanne Dunmore, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother Paugie, sisters Maura, Lil McEvoy, Sadie O'Grady, Teresa Dunphy, Patricia Holland, Pauline Richardson, Kathleen Mooney, Geraldine Phelan, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Cremation ceremony celebrated in Canada and Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill at a later time. We the siblings of the late Kieran would like to express our deep gratitude to Mary McEvoy (niece) in Canada who visited and helped frequently throughout Kieran's illness and gave her kind support to Joanna and the extended family in our absence. 

Ian Murphy - Ballinakill

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Ian Murphy of Sue Ryder House, Ballyroan and formerly of Ballinakill, Shropshire and St Helen's, Lancashire, England. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Lyndsey and Donna, brother Gerald, sister in law Margaret, nephew Duncan, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media