26 Sept 2022

Laois villagers upset over mature trees felled for new footpath

Lynda Kiernan

26 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Some residents of a Laois village are described as being "upset" at the felling of some mature trees beside a new footpath.

A new footpath has been laid to link Ballyroan's national school to Ballyroan Abbey GAA grounds, just outside the village.

However some trees had to make way.

Cllr Barry Walsh has seen out the finish of the project whidh was first requested by retired Cllr Mary Sweeney, whom he replaced in the Portlaoise Municipal District.

"The path is a fantastic addition to Ballyroan, everyone is complimenting it. A couple of people are upset because the trees were there a long time," he said.

He tabled a motion to the September meeting of the district, asking if or when the trees will be replaced. He also asks for a fence to be added on the roadside slope to the bridge.

"There is a slope at the bottom bridge and if kids are messing they wouldn't be able to stop a fall. Generally everyone is delighted with the path," he said.

Laois County Council confirms that native trees "of an appropriate size" will be planted to replace all that were removed this winter. They said that the new path is largely completed and in full use. On the need for a barrier on the footbridge, they said an engineer will do a site inspection and review the requirement.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly seconded the motion.

"It is a superior job, it is very safe  for children using it from the school. Noone wants to see trees cut down but once they are replaced they will be happy," he said.

