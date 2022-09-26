Laois town starts fundraiser to keep the festive lights on

The community in Portarlington has set up a fundraising campaign in order to keep the Christmas lights on this year.
The GoFundme Christmas campaign has been set up by the Portarlington Christmas Tree Committee in order to cover the lighting costs this festive season.
“Portarlington Christmas Tree committee needs our communities help in raising funds to cover our costs eg. Insurance, Electric and maintenance costs. The Square has been lit for over 40 years we need to carry on this tradition in our Town we need your help,” the committee stated on their GoFundme page.
The link can be found here: https://gofund.me/a03eeb06
They are hoping to raise €5,000 to cover the costs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.