Search

27 Sept 2022

No property tax hike for Laois householders but 'dire' year ahead

No property tax hike for Laois householders but 'dire' year ahead

No property tax hike for Laois householders but 'dire' year ahead

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois county councillors have refused to increase local property tax further on households in 2023, despite warnings of a “dire” financial year ahead by the Laois County Council CEO.

John Mulholland has painted a tough picture for 2023 for Laois services, with the council's costs soaring and public services facing cuts.

“Given the escalation in costs it will be no surprise to you that we are experiencing a difficult task in presenting a balanced budget.

“We are facing huge costs in energy increases. an energy increase of 266% and that is in excess of €1 million over and above what we paid historically. It is really eye opening.

“Road making materials, bitumen, stone, timber the whole lot we find ourselves having to bridge a gap of €3 million. In over three decades I haven’t seen anything as difficult,” the CEO said.

Extra costs will also include a rise in public sector pay in 2023.

“The scenario is particularly dire. The choices are fairly stark. We must try and gain additional income or have a look at reducing services,” he said.

“So I’ve recommended that the LPT be increased to 15% over the base rate. For the last number of years it has been 10%. It would net us an additional €206k or €230k, and that’s only a small fraction of what’s needed.

“The choices are stark. Either we get this locally or from government coffers. If we don’t get it we will be looking at reducing some of the services we provide,” the council CEO warned.

However councillors have unanimously refused to raise the tax further.

It would have meant an extra 9 cent a week over half of the 30,400 householders in Laois.

However it was still a step too far said councillors.

Laois town starts fundraiser to keep the festive lights on

Laois villagers upset over mature trees felled for new footpath

Cllr John Joe Fennelly spoke for the Fianna Fáil group in saying that despite recognising difficulties, they would not change the rate.

Cllr Willie Aird on behalf of Fine Gael seconded, with Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley speaking for the remaining other parties and independents.

“In this day and age given the current crisis and energy costs absolutely pilloring people in their homes.We don't have to worry if we can afford to turn on the heating or feed our families but there are people out there wh0 are. Make the cost saving elsewhere.

“You say it's only €4.50 a year but in total 15% means an extra €13.50 in band 1, €33.75 in band 2 and €47.25 in band 3,” she said.

Councillors must now decide what services to cut, with the council to put together a revised tighter 2023 budget and suggest it to them for approval.

Some 56% of Laois homes are valued at under €200,000, and owners pay the lowest level of €99 a year in LPT.

Some 2,600 of the homes are owned by the local authority so the council as landlord effectively pays itself that LPT.

The locally raised money goes towards many services like road maintenance, tidy towns, leisure centres, libraries, footpath repairs, cemeteries, playgrounds. community grant contributions, and the public realm in Portlaoise and Portarlington.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media