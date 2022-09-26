Portlaoise's Aussie Rules Champ pays tribute to parents at home in Laois

Aussie Rules Grand Final winner Zach Tuohy has paid a glowing tribute to his parents back home in Portlaoise.

Speaking after winning Australia's top sporting trophy with the Geelong Cats, Zach was glowing in his praise of Noel and Marie who he even tried to call at Melbourne Cricket Grounds on Saturday as he and his team mates were celebrating the win over the Syndey Swans.

“I tried FaceTime-ing in my parents out on the ground and showed them and I couldn’t hear a thing to be honest," he said.

"This is honestly as much for them and particularly my parents. You want good values and good people around, I’m just so lucky to have the parents I have, honestly," he told Fox Sports Australia.

“I know it (premiership) means a lot to my family especially, even more than me,” he said.

Zach has spent more than a decade in Australia leaving aged 18. His comments after winning the final brought the past back. Now aged 32, he played 120 games for Carlton before moving to Geelong at the end of 2016.

Since the final, he spoke again with Noel and Marie about the big step he made back in 2010.

“We talked and it feels a bit like it’s full circle...Every player has tough times, but I think the homesickness is a unique experience for the Irish guys. Although players shift states, you can’t even pick up the phone at all times to call your family because it’s the middle of the night.

“Even that alone I think people probably don’t appreciate how hard that can be. I’m lucky to be in the environment I’m in, but there were a lot of bad days early.

“We’re in a privileged position, I don’t want anybody’s sympathy, but it is hard, especially when you’re 18 and I’d never left Ireland by myself, much less come to Australia," he said.

Zach is now married to Rebecca and has two children Flynn and Rafferty. However, he still sees Portlaoise as home and was just relieved that he didn't cause them to lose sleep.

"Everybody got up, all my mates got up, the extended family got up and it would have been a shame to ruin their good night’s sleep for no reason,” he said.

Zach is sure to get a great welcome from family, friends and all at Portlaoise GAA club when he returns home in October.