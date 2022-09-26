Council asked to fix "deadly dangerous" wall in Laois

Discussions around safety works for a “deadly dangerous wall” in Stradbally are underway, a recent meeting has heard.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue at the latest Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

He asked “that this council make safe the wall beside St Colman’s School, Stradbally.”

"This wall is right beside a school. It is coming onto the footpath. It’s been fenced off for the last three or four months. The footpath is taken over by the bollards so it’s deadly, deadly dangerous,” Cllr McEvoy said.

In a written response to Cllr McEvoy’s motion on the matter, Council Water Services, Trevor Hennessy: “This wall is in private ownership and the council has contacted the owner and requested that it be made safe. The council is currently working with the owner and the adjacent landowner to progress the repair of this wall.”

Cllr McEvoy believes the work needs to be done as soon as possible because of the hazard posed to children and the elderly in the area.

PJ Kelly agreed with his colleague. “It’s a stone wall and it’s disintegrating really,” he said.

“It certainly is a serious hazard,” he added.