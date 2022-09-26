Search

Path sought from Laois GAA ground to local school

Laois County Council is going to examine the possibility of installing a path from Killenard Primary School to O’Dempsey’s GAA ground. 

The issue was raised at a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District by Cllr PJ Kelly. 

He asked “that Laois County Council investigate the possibility of putting in place a footpath / cycle lane from Killenard Primary School to O’Dempsey’s GAA Ground.”

In a written response,  the Laois Senior Executive Engineer at Active Travel said: "The council recognises the importance of bringing about connectivity between schools and sports clubs, particularly in rural villages. Subject to approval by the National Transport Authority, the feasibility of developing a pedestrian/cycle track from Killenard to O’Dempsey’s GAA will require consideration of constraints such as speed limits, third party landowners, road drainage, environmental issues etc. The Engineer will contact Councillor Kelly to arrange a site meeting.”

Cllr Kelly said there is a great interest in the project in the area. “There is an ongoing petition there. I think it is signed by almost 300 people at this stage looking for this facility. I was also contacted by the school as well,” he explained. 

“It is 1.4km of a stretch and it will cost a few euro but it certainly is a required convenience,” he remarked.

Such is the level of local interest, Cllr Kelly said local people are already talking to landowners from areas where there might be “pinch points” along the route. 

Cllr Aidan Mullins supported the motion and described it as a very worthwhile project. Cllr Paschal McEvoy also offered his support to the motion for the path which he said was badly needed in the area.

