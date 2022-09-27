Search

27 Sept 2022

Toy piglets and lambs delivered by Laois children at the Ploughing

Laois children deliver toy piglets and lambs at the Ploughing

Emma (5) and Niamh (7) Bergin from Abbeyleix, who took part in the VCI’s interactive veterinary experience stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. Image Credit: F

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

27 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Children were given a understanding of the mechanics of animal birth at the Veterinary Council of Ireland's stand at the National Ploughing Championships last week. 

The visitors, including many from Laois, enjoyed The Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI) stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.  

The interactive stand allowed children to put on Veterinary scrubs and try their hand at working with imitation animals on display, including delivering toy piglets and lambs.

The VCI previously hosted a stand at the event in 2019 and made the decision to attend the event once again based on the success of the exhibition as a medium to engage with the public and educate them around the role of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, in the interest of animal health and welfare and in the interest of veterinary public health.



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media