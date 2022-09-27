Speed ramps needed on Laois road

A Laois councillor has insisted that ramps are needed for road safety on the R430 in Killeshin.

Cllr Ben Brennan raised the matter at a recent meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. He asked: “That Laois County Council give an update on the safety measures being put in place on the R 430 in Killeshin”

In a written response, Assistant Executive Engineer Farnhan said: “Road Design propose traffic calming measures at the location and will arrange a site meeting with councillor Brennan.”

Cllr Brennan said “we need to do something to slow down the traffic” in that area and he suggested ramps.

"We have a school with over 400 kids in it, we have two pitches, we have the soccer field. We have 150 houses on a junction. Further across we have five or six businesses,” Cllr Brennan explained.

“On average we probably have the bones of 1,000 people coming on that road every day in and out. We have children going up to the chapel, they have no way of crossing that main road,” he pointed out. He insisted “there has to be something done before there is some child or adult hurt.”

“I was told at the last time there was going to be a speed survey done on that. If there is not I am going to go out and count the cars,” said Cllr Brennan. He expressed his view that speed ramps were the only appropriate measure for the area.

Agreeing with his colleague, Cllr Padraig Fleming said: “Many times I am coming down that road I slow down at 50 and cars going 70 and 80 on it just pass me.”

He said “the only solution here. Nothing stops people other than a ramp, signage doesn’t.”