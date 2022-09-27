Search

27 Sept 2022

All the Laois GAA club fixtures on senior hurling final week

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

27 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

29-09-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre JHC “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
CoE or OMP 19:15 Rosenallis v  Clough Ballacolla                                                                                                                U17 Championship 'B' Championship Knockout Shield Final                                                                                                  COE 19:30 Park Ratheniska V The Heath 

30-09-2022 (Fri)
U-17 Football Championship Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

01-10-2022 (Sat)                                                                                                                                                              U-17 “B” Football Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 14:00 St Pauls v O’Dempsey’s                                                                                                                        Laois Shopping Centre IHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Mountmellick                                                                                          Laois Shopping Centre JHC “C” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) - TBC                                                  CoE or OMP 19:15 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe                                                                                          Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathleague 15:00 Portlaoise v The Harps 
Castletown 15:00 Castletown v Clough Ballacolla 
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “A1” Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Portarlington
Kilcotten 15:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Fintan’s Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship S/Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballyfin 15:00 Ballyfin v Ballinakill Ballypickas 
Abbeyleix 15:00 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Rosenallis


02-10-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre PIHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 St Lazerians Abbeyleix or Portlaoise v Clonaslee St Manmans or Camross
Laois Shopping Centre SHC Final (In the event of a Replay – !!!)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Clough Ballacolla or Castletown v Rathdowney Errill or Camross
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Shield Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballylinan 11:30 Ballylinan v Portarlington

