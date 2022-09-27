Laois Ladies dominate TG4 Intermediate team of the year following All Ireland glory

CHAMPIONS Laois lead the way in the 2022 TG4 Teams of the Intermediate Championships.
These selections honor outstanding individual displays throughout the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships Intermediate – with the winners set to receive their awards at a Croke Park function on Friday, November 4.
Laois were crowned TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions on July 31, following victory in the Final over fellow Leinster outfit, Wexford.
The Teams of the Championship have now been selected by members of the LGFA’s All-Star committee – with Laois claiming seven slots on the Intermediate team.
Laois goalkeeper Eimear Barry, winner of the ZuCar Golden Glove award, is joined on the TG4 Team of the Intermediate Championship by six team-mates, including ZuCar Golden Boot winner and top scorer across the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, Mo Nerney.
Player of the Match in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final, Aisling Donoher, is also selected from Laois, as are Rachel Williams, Ellen Healy, Laura-Marie Maher and Erone Fitzpatrick.
The full team can be seen below
1. Eimear Barry – Laois
2. Sarah Harding Kenny – Wexford
3. Aisling Donoher – Laois
4. Tara Kelly – Clare
5. Rachel Williams – Laois
6.Róisín Murphy – Wexford
7. Ellen Healy – Laois
8. Aisling Reidy – Clare
9. Laura Fleming – Roscommon
10. Caitríona Murray – Wexford
11. Laura-Marie Maher – Laois
12. Erone Fitzpatrick – Laois
13. Mo Nerney – Laois
14. Aisling Murphy – Wexford
15. Fidelma Marrinan – Clare
