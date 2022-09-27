Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Liam Lane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 26 of Liam Lane of Emmet St, Mountmellick.



Son of the late Liam and Mai. Predeceased by his brothers Rev. Fr. Martin and Maeliosa and deeply regretted by his brothers, Pat, Tim, Sean, Damien, Vincent and nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funaral Home Mountmellick on Thursday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick.

Liam's requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Con Galvin - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, September 26 of Con Galvin of Windsor, Coolrain.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Respectfully cared for by the wonderful management and staff of St Brigid’s Hospital Shaen for the past six months. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (Hogan) Dublin, nieces, nephews, extended family, exceptional neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath, this Tuesday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Naomh Garadh Church, Pike of Rushall, (eircode R32V320) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Fergal’s Cemetery, Camross.

Anne Julian - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, September 25 of Anne Julian (née Behan) of Graigue, Ballylinan.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her daughter Mary (Walsh), grandsons Baby Kiely and Noel and great-grandson Eoin.



Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Jim, John, Patrick, Tom, Margaret, Ann and Martin, siblings Liz, Sheila and Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirty-seven grandchildren, sixty-four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and very dear friends and neighbours.



Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14A218) from 3pm on Monday afternoon 26th September with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12 noon on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killaban Cemetery.

Elizabeth Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 25 of Elizabeth (Beth) Buggie (née Fennelly) of Esker Lawns, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly Fennelly's Saw Mills, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Noel, daughter, Regina, son, Cyril, sisters, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law, Dinny, son-in-law, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Gillian, granddaughters, Grace, Zoe and Lauren, grandson, Oisín, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, from 7pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Beth's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Lucan, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th September 2022. Interment to follow in Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown, Co. Laois.

Kieran Francis Begadon - Cullohill

The death took place on Friday, September 23 of Kieran Francis Begadon of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada and formerly Aughmacart, Cullohill.

In his 80th year. Predeceased by his parents Mary (Clancy) and Martin, his baby brother Francis, brother Marty, sister Stella Grogan and his former wife Cathy (Douglas).Sadly mourned by his wife Joanna (Turchin), his son Stephen, daughter Roxanne Dunmore, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother Paugie, sisters Maura, Lil McEvoy, Sadie O'Grady, Teresa Dunphy, Patricia Holland, Pauline Richardson, Kathleen Mooney, Geraldine Phelan, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Cremation ceremony celebrated in Canada and Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill at a later time. We the siblings of the late Kieran would like to express our deep gratitude to Mary McEvoy (niece) in Canada who visited and helped frequently throughout Kieran's illness and gave her kind support to Joanna and the extended family in our absence.