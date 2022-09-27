Search

28 Sept 2022

Laois club seeks new members

Laois club seeks new members

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

27 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Camera Club is seeking to revitalise their organisation in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. 

As with other clubs and groups across the country, the club found its numbers faltering as it was unable to host meetings during the pandemic. 

With this in mind, the existing members recently decided to spend a few days away together to discuss the best methods to bring the Club back to its former self. With plenty of new images and new ideas emerging from the trip, the club held their AGM last week.

Emphasis was placed on trying to rekindle past members affiliation with the Club and also to open limited access to new members, with or without any camera experience.

All new members will have one on one attention from experienced members, no matter which format they shoot and with plenty of photographic events already decided for the 2022-3 season it promises to be a very entertaining and engaging year for all its members.

The PCC meets in the Portlaoise Parish Centre every Wednesday night at 8pm and membership for the year is €50. The meetings have a €5 charge to help with rental fees.

So why not come and join a progressive local camera club and immerse yourself in the joys of the art of photography. Contact: Email - portlaoisecameraclub@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media