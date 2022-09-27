Clonaslee College raises over €7,500 for Midlands Hospice

Clonaslee College managed to raise an incredible €7,574 for the Midlands Hospice.

The college took part in ‘Hooves 4 Hospice’ which saw Lions Clubs in the Midlands join forces with the farming community, supportive organisations and individuals in order to fundraise for the Midlands Hospice.

'Hooves 4 Hospice' has the potential to raise a sizable sum of money for the much-needed Level 3 Regional Hospice. The project involves recruiting a large number of farmers who are willing to rear a young animal. When ready for sale, the animals are sold by the Lions Club and the entire proceeds are donated to help fund the building of the hospice.

In September 2021 Clonaslee College kick started their involvement with this very worthwhile project by fronting an awareness campaign to identify if any farming families in the community would be willing to participate in the project. Two animals were kindly donated and reared by the Lawlor and Corcoran families.

In addition, the TY class of 2021 raised funds through a colour themed non-uniform day (as part of mental health month). This money was used to purchase a third animal which was reared by the Dunne family on behalf of the class. Profiles of each animal were created which provided unique learning opportunities and discussions in the school’s Senior Cycle Ag Science classes.

On Thursday, September 8 the class involved with the project visited Tullamore Mart to sell their bullock which weighed in at 480kg and fetched €1240. In addition, the other two bullocks were also sold on the day.

“We extend thanks to everyone in the GVN Group Tullamore for facilitating the sale and our visit. It was a great opportunity for our students to witness a live mart ring in operation, especially for those students studying Agricultural Science for Leaving Certificate,” a school spokesperson said.

“Another fundraising endeavour which we undertook was a whole-school 1,000 km challenge. This had the added benefit of promoting physical activity and wellbeing. This walk, which was organised by the same TY class, took place last April also proved hugely successful. Local primary school students in addition to all students and staff from Clonaslee College collected money on sponsorship cards for the cause before walking together to hit the combined 1,000km target,” stated the spokesperson.

“After the challenge, all participants enjoyed burgers and refreshments while a raffle for all those who donated was held. We would like to express our thanks to ABP food group for sponsoring a large number of burgers for the event and our Home Economics Dept for organising the cooking. Members of the Hooves 4 Hospice Committee also attended the event and expressed their thanks to the students,” the spokesperson stated.

“To conclude our involvement with this very worthwhile project we recently presented a cheque to the H4H committee for an incredible €7,574 (combination of proceeds from the 1,000km challenge and the sale of the animals). We are delighted to be the first secondary school in the midlands to support H4H which has proved to be a fantastic experience for our students,” the spokesperson said.

“We are very grateful to the H4H committee and Tullamore Lions Club who provided support throughout our involvement with this project. Finally, we would like to sincerely thank all our students, staff and wider community for supporting this project throughout the past 12 months,” they stated.