Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Alice Thompson - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, September 27 of Alice Thompson (née Hunt) of Rathsaran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Eddie. Sadly missed by her loving family Margaret (Keppel), Hilda (Bailey), John and David, daughters-in-law Saundra and Sharon, sons-in-law Keith and Albert, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Rathsaran R32 E0H1) on Wednesday from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral service on Thursday in St. Columba's Church, Rathsaran at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private on Thursday.

Richard O'Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 26 of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Timahoe, Dublin and Mississippi.

At Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Pam and much loved father of Antoinette Richelle and Siobhan and the late Peter, Father-in-law of Andy Barry and Kieron and adored grandad of Molly Bonnie Harvey Kitty Grace and Kelsie and great Grandad of Jesse. Sadly missed by his brother Des and sister-in-law Nadia and all of his late wife's Family and all his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Richard will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 3pm until 4pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Monkstown on Monday, 3rd October, for 11am funeral Mass followed by a committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://monkstownparish.ie/webcam/

Liam Lane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 26 of Liam Lane of Emmet St, Mountmellick.



Son of the late Liam and Mai. Predeceased by his brothers Rev. Fr. Martin and Maeliosa and deeply regretted by his brothers, Pat, Tim, Sean, Damien, Vincent and nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Thursday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick.

Liam's requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Con Galvin - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, September 26 of Con Galvin of Windsor, Coolrain.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Respectfully cared for by the wonderful management and staff of St Brigid’s Hospital Shaen for the past six months. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (Hogan) Dublin, nieces, nephews, extended family, exceptional neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath, this Tuesday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Naomh Garadh Church, Pike of Rushall, (eircode R32V320) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Fergal’s Cemetery, Camross.

Elizabeth Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 25 of Elizabeth (Beth) Buggie (née Fennelly) of Esker Lawns, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly Fennelly's Saw Mills, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Noel, daughter, Regina, son, Cyril, sisters, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law, Dinny, son-in-law, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Gillian, granddaughters, Grace, Zoe and Lauren, grandson, Oisín, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, from 7pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Beth's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Lucan, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th September 2022. Interment to follow in Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown, Co. Laois.