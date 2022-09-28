Well known Laois based business changes name in rebranding

Laois headquartered oil firm Emo Oil is being rebranded with sister companies in the fuel business.

DCC Oil Ireland has announced that it has rebranded to Certa Ireland with all its consumer-facing brands to adopt the brand, Certa.

A statement said the new branding represents the growth of the company over the past three decades and will see each of its six consumer brands, Emo, Campus Oil, Jones Oil, Certa, CC Lubricants and Source Lubricants fall under the same umbrella brand.

All its operations in Laois be repurposed with the new brand name in the coming weeks. Campus and Jones Oil are also located in Laois but Emo Oil's has a significant presence in Clonminam Industrial Estate.

A statement says it expected that the consolidated brand will provide an opportunity to deliver enhanced commercial performance through improved pricing power, a stronger distribution model, and a broadening of its customer base.

In addition, the centralised customer service will deliver a personal touch that also allows Tesco Clubcard holders to be awarded points on both home heating and fuel at the forecourts.

Andrew Graham is MD Certa Ireland: “Today is a very exciting day in the next step in the evolution of our business as we bring our 332 colleagues and 6 brands under the same umbrella. While the Certa brand is now nationwide, we look forward to continuing to engage with our customers locally and provide them with a more seamless service than ever before.”

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing and growing our presence in the O’Moore county for years to come,” it said.

Emo Oil was named after the historic village of Emo between Portlaoise and Portarlington by one of the founders of the business.