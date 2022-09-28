In Pictures: This day 25 years ago was a glorious day for Laois Minor footballers

On the 28th of September 1997. Laois Minors won their second All Ireland Minor title in a row. They defeated Tyrone by a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-14. Having beaten Meath, Wicklow, and Mayo along the way, there was an expectation within the county that the team would deliver just as their predecessors had 12 months earlier. Kieran Kelly and co. duly obliged. Let us know your memories of this day in the comments. Photos by Ray McManus/Sportsfile. Click next to see more pics.
