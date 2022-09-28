Laois had the fewest IDA supported jobs in Ireland in 2021

Laois had the lowest number of IDA supported jobs in the entire country last year, figures released by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reveal.

The figures show Laois significantly behind every other counties in Ireland when it comes to jobs supported by the IDA in 2021.

Details of the IDA supported jobs were released in table form by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in a written response to a parliamentary question by Deputy Louise O’Reilly on Tuesday.

She had asked the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment the number of jobs per county in IDA Ireland-sponsored companies in tabular form.

In response Minister Varadkar said in the first half of 2022, IDA Ireland, the inward investment agency of the Irish Government reported significant investment growth, returning FDI employment creation plans to above the pre-pandemic 2019 record levels, despite a continuing challenging global environment.

He noted “155 investments were won, with associated employment potential of over 18,000 jobs, up nine percent on the same time in 2021. 73 were new name investments.”

According to the Tánaiste, “the IDA Ireland has worked hard to create a welcoming environment for FDI in all parts of the country and the strong regional spread of jobs and investment to date demonstrates the government's commitment to regional development, with 73 of the 155 investments won being outside of Dublin. IDA Ireland’s objective is to see long-term sustainable jobs in every regional location in Ireland.”

However, of all the beneficiaries in 2021 Laois came last with 157 IDA supported jobs. The figure was less than half the number of IDA supported jobs recorded in the second lowest county, Monaghan at 430 jobs. It represented less than an eighth of the number of jobs supported in neighbouring Co Offaly, where the figure stood at 1,302.

The Table below was supplied by the Tánaiste.

“Notwithstanding the serious global challenges and uncertainties ahead, FDI is well placed to remain a vital contributor to Ireland’s prosperity and future success. IDA Ireland will continue to work to ensure Ireland remains an attractive location for investment in the years to come,” said Minister Varadkar.