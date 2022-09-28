Budget breakfast briefing for Laois businesses

Laois Chamber in collaboration with ND Audit and Advisory, Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors with offices in Portlaoise and Dublin, held a Budget 2023 Breakfast Briefing on Wednesday morning.

The event took place in Mulhall’s Restaurant, with a great attendance from business owners across all sectors.

Presenting at the Budget Briefing, Noel Delaney of ND Audit and Advisory which was established in 2021, welcomed the participation of Minister Seán Fleming, Minister of State at the Department of Finance dealing with Insurance, Credit Unions and International Financial Services.

Noel Delaney noted that not only did Minister Fleming understand the local business community, being a TD for Laois-Offaly, but his background in finance added particular weight to his summary of the Budget and the budgetary process.

Addressing the large crowd, Noel Delaney continued by stating how important it was to have the budget breakfast as a face to face meeting again and thanked Laois Chamber for facilitating the event.

Minister Fleming provided a broad overview of Budget 2023 to attendees along with an update on insurance reform. This was followed by an in depth briefing and presentations from Lynda Heavey and Niall Dempsey of ND Tax, who provided important analyses about how the changes announced will impact businesses and employees.

Speaking following the event, Laois Chamber CEO, Caroline Hofman, said, “Mulhall’s Restaurant provided the ideal setting for the Budget 2023 Breakfast Briefing, and we would like to thank our members and the wider business community in Laois for attending and supporting this event.

"Whilst we held a Budget Briefing last year, unfortunately this had to be held virtually due to Covid-19 so it is fantastic to have emerged from the pandemic and to be able to have this event in person. I would like to thank Noel, Shane and all the team at ND Audit and Advisory for collaborating with us and being part of this important event on the Laois Chamber calendar.

"Minister Seán Fleming provided an important overview of the Budget, as well as an update on his commitment regarding insurance reform and the work that is being done through the Department of Finance.

"We were also delighted to have the expertise of Lynda and Niall to hand, with excellent presentations about the key aspects of Budget 2023. They provided everyone in attendance with an informative and in-depth analysis of how the changes announced will affect businesses and employees, along with technical details. There was plenty of engagement from the audience during the question and answers session also.”

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Laois Domestic Abuse Service.