Laois man reverses 52 kilometres into a world record

A Laois man spent six hours reversing a 60 year old tractor and trailer for a world record breaking 52 kilometres in aid of a good cause.

Patrick Kelly took on the remarkable challenge in his 1962 Massey Ferguson 35 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska on Wednesday, September 21.

The Castletown man took on the challenge in support of cancer care in St James's Hospital in memory of his late mother Mai Kelly, who died of cancer on October 31 six years ago.

Since his mother’s Mai's death, Patrick has raised tens of thousands for cancer care through several fundraising ventures including driving his tractor forward for 24 hours while dressed as Batman.

His latest challenge, ‘Going Backwards to Go Forwards for Cancer Care’ saw Patrick look to break the world record of driving 44.4 kilometres in reverse with a tractor and trailer which was set in Modasa, India in 2018.

Patrick thanked the National Ploughing Association(NPA) and said he wouldn’t have been able to attempt the record breaking feat without their support.

“The NPA were fantastic and Laois IFA were good with marshalling.” he said.



He spent months preparing for the attempt and says it wouldn’t have been possible from an insurance perspective had the NPA not facilitated the attempt at the World and National Ploughing Championships in Laois.

“I really appreciate all the help. If I didn’t get that space I couldn’t have done it,” Patrick explained.

In the lead up to the attempt, Patrick spent hours practising in his tractor which isn’t fitted with any reversing mirrors. He prepared by practising three or four days every week four months prior to the attempt.

Patrick was amazed at the level of interest in the attempt on the day and said some onlookers were bemused.

“One woman asked, is he actually ok? Could he be helped?” Patrick recalled, while many others were filming the attempt on their phones.

In total, he spent six hours, one minute and 39 seconds reversing backwards for a total distance of 52.5 kilometres.

Despite the length of time, Patrick said it didn’t feel like six hours when he was driving.

“The time went quicker than I thought,” he explained.

He said at one stage he lost complete concentration but he was able to stay on track and continue.

As the 60 year old tractor has no power steering and no mirrors, Patrick said the challenge was tough on the “neck and arms. It’s a 35(Massey Ferguson) so there is no mirrors,” he said.

In order to officially break the record, Patrick had to fit a state-of-the-art GPS tracking system into the tractor and record the entire attempt on a GoPro camera.

Pictured: Patrick Kelly being congratulated by NPA Chair Mick McMahon and NPA President James Sutton at the National Ploughing Championships. Pic Alf Harvey



The attempt also had to be witnessed by five individuals. He has gathered all of the information and said he hopes it will be verified in the next six months. If verefied, Patrick will become the new world champion.

He has raised around €30,000 since he began fundraising for cancer care since his mother’s death.

He said his mother was treated in St Luke’s in Dublin whose oncology department links in with James’ Hospital as does the oncology department in the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore.

Patrick said this fundraising effort will be his last. He expressed his hope that treatment for cancer will improve so that no family has to hear the news that a loved one is going to die.

He said the tractor challenge has raised almost €10,000 and he is urging people to continue donating at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/TractorChallenge

All proceeds will be used to support cancer care in St James’s Hospital.