29 Sept 2022

Green light to build Laois council houses on site used for 'criminality'

The field at Clonrooske View, Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois councillors have approved a Part 8 planning application by the local authority, to add 12 council houses to a Portlaoise estate.

The council's 0.4 hectare field between Clonrooske View and Parnell Crescent, off Harpurs Lane in Knockmay, has for decades been a target for illegal dumping, drug use and "criminality".

Now it is to get a new street, of two three bedroom detached two-storey houses, eight semi-detached two bedroom houses and one wheelchair accessible bungalow with three bedrooms.

The site lies between the existing estate and Parnell Crescent, accessed via Clonrooske view.

Each house will have its own rear garden and there will be 21 new car parking spaces including a disabled car parking space and a play area.

The 12 houses are a step down from a higher density first proposed by the council, and knocked back by councillors. 

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley who had lodged the only submission on the planning application, proposed the amended version for approval, seconded by Cllr Willie Aird, at the September meeting of Laois County Council.

The first version had 14 houses and a green area that was hidden from plain view which was a concern for continued anti-social activity, but this has been altered. A rockery installed by Clonrooske residents is also to be retained. 

"I am absolutely delighted, I had hoped that residents would put in submissions too. I spoke to many of them as well as Treo Nua and the Family Resource Centre when they outlined their concerns," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

She wants a wall built "as high as possible" for the security of residents. 

"Some of it was knocked down and it was a kind of a rat run. I'm asking for proper boundary walls, as high as possible to allay some concerns of residents," she said.

Cllr Aird said there was "no need" for residents to make submissions because of the consultation with them to form an agreement on the design.

"We're trying to solve all the litter propblems. I just hope the new green is overlooked. In fairness it is a lovely area, the council is prepared to invest a lot of money," he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald welcomed the houses and asked when they will be ready.

Laois County Council's Director of Services for Housing Angela McEvoy, gave her estimate.

"I'd imagine by mid next year we will be turning the sod, with delivery in 2024. I can't commit to a month or a date, there is a lot to be done in procurement, design, approval from the department. After that it will be down to delivery by the contractor," Ms McEvoy said.

In May 2021 when the plan was being discussed, Cllr Thomasina Connell said there has been "criminality, drug use and dumping for the past 20 years" on the site.

