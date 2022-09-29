Search

29 Sept 2022

Help for Laois parents struggling to support children with anxiety

Helen Vaughan, Psychoterapist

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Help is at hand for parents who are trying to provide support for their children who are trying to cope with anxiety.

Offaly and Laois Libraries is presenting a free online webinar series parenting support programme which feature parenting support talks on Zoom.

The two library servicers say this webinar will focus anxiety detailing how it works, why it exists and how to improve handling stress in a crisis.

The first talk will be delivered by Helen Vaughan, an IACP Accredited Psychotherapist. She is also a broadcaster and owner of Maynooth Counselling & Psychotherapy.

Helen is also a regular contributor in the media on mental health issues, having worked as a radio and TV journalist for 15 years before becoming a therapist. Helen specialises in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which focuses on how self-talk or thoughts affect our stress levels and how we can learn to think more usefully during a crisis.

This event takes place on Wednesday, October 5 at 7.30pm-8.30pm. To make a booking please visit www.tickettailor.com/events/offalylibraries/ to register for Zoom link details.

