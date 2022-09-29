Big honours for Laois national sporting successes

Two Laois Gaelic Games teams and a local athlete are set to be honoured in their home counties.

Three Civic Receptions are to be held in Laois County Council to celebrate three national sporting success stories during 2022.

The Council is planning the special honours for the Laois Ladies Gaelic Football team who are All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions. They are also holding an event to celebrate the Under 16 Laois Camogie team who also won their All Ireland final this year.

A third reception is to take place honouring the lifetime achievements of a Laois mountain runner. Martin McDonald recently won the Over 65s 10km race in the 2022 World Master Mountain Running Championships.

The footballers' reception was formally proposed by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald, seconded by Cllr James Kelly. The camogie team was proposed by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

Mr Mcdonald's reception was proposed by Cllr Barry Walsh, seconded by Cllr JJ Fennelly.

The council Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell said she was delighted at the upcoming receptions.

"They are all very worthwhile receptions. Martin McDonald has a lifetime of achievements," she said.

"It would be good to heold these while the euphoria of achievement is still high," Cllr Aird said. He also wants video clips of the achievements shown on the night of the receptions.

They are expected to take place before Christmas. Cllr Fitzgerald has requested a Friday night for the ladies team, to facilitate those away at work or college midweek.