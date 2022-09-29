Search

29 Sept 2022

Two big Laois housing estates to be taken in charge

Aerial view of Heathfields housing estate, Portlaoise.

Lynda Kiernan

29 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Two big Laois housing estates are to be taken in charge by Laois County Council.

The council will take on the cost of maintenance of streetlights, footpaths, roads and underground services, for Heathfields, Portlaoise and Tommy Murphy Park in Graiguecullen on the Carlow border.

Cllr Willie Aird proposed the taking in charge of Heathfields, seconded by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, at the September council meeting.

"I thank the staff of Laois County Council, this wasn't straightforward.

"We should be given a final chart as estates are being built, rather than it taking months and years to get something done," he said.

"This is one of the estates that has gone on a long time. I remember years ago there were no lights on, and going to Pat Delaney in the council to get lights sorted. It is great to see it getting to this stage," she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming proposed Tommy Murphy Park. 

The council expects the estates to cost €10,000 a year to maintain for roads and services, and €3,500 for the 35 streetlights therein, or €100 a light for electricity and maintenance.

The council will spend thousands more euros to change the estates' yellow streetlights to low energy bulbs.

"To change existing SOX lamp to LED will cost €13,000," they said.

