Fixing Laois lights 'not rocket science'

Parts of Rathdowney are experiencing a blackout Laois County Council due to broken street lights a situation which has caused a public representative to tell officials the solution isn't 'rocket science.

So declared Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, after he and other public representatives bemoaned what they claimed was a poor repair service as evidence by a large number of broken lights.

The independent councillor had a suggestion for the repair teams.

“It’s not rocket science for the company that have the contract to drive around in the evening in the dark to identify lights and do a survey.

“I’m sure they are being well paid and can provide a better service,” he said.

He was commenting after Cllr John King, Fine Gael, led calls for the repairs at at meeting of councillors and officials in the south and west of Laois.

“We are getting terrible poor service in the repair of public lights in the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory area. There are lights out in all the towns.

“Rathdowney is in blackout. There could be 15 lights out,” he said.

Cllr King said he had approached the council but action has not been taken by contractors.

“I don’t see why we should be paying for a service that is not be delivered. It is unfair on the council,” he said.

He was backed by Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who chaired the meeting.

“It’s widespread in the area. The delay (in repairs) is shocking,” he said.

Cllr Clooney said there are problems in Durrow but he also noted that there are delays in getting newly erected lights operational.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, said there are three lights out of action for the past month in Clonaslee.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said he had experienced similar problems.

Callr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, was also unhappy and noticed repairs are no longer carried out promptly.

“It seems to be that we have to keep chasing (for repairs). Going into winter you’d like to seem them repaired promptly,” he said.

Donal Brennan, the Director of Services, said he would make contact with the council’s engineer for road lighting to progress. He asked the councillor for a list of particular locations where lights are out so that the contractors can be notified.