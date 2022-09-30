Search

30 Sept 2022

New images released of property recovered when armed gardai arrested three in Laois

Pic: An Garda Siochana

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Gardai have released new images of some of the property they recovered after three men were arrested by armed officers in Portlaoise yesterday. 

“As part of the ongoing Operation Thor, Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered a large amount of property following a search operation in the early hours of yesterday morning,” Gardai said. 

A van was observed on the M7 at Ballydavis in Portlaoise and was signalled to stop by Gardaí. The vehicle stopped and subsequently searched.

A large quantity of suspected stolen property was discovered by Gardaí, including a chain saw, a quad, a strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer.

Three men were arrested at the scene and later taken to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations where they remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.

Operation Thor was launched in November 2015. It is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity. 

Operation Thor has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015, Gardai said. .

