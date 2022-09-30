Search

30 Sept 2022

'Unbelievable' Dan Shanahan is the man for Laois says new senior hurling boss

Dan "The Man" Shanahan on speculated Laois role and Willie Maher's expertise

Dan Shanahan, Waterford, in action against Michael McEvoy, Laois during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifier in 2006 in O'Moore Park. Pic: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

30 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Dan Shanahan will form part of Willie Maher's backroom team for the Laois senior hurling team in 2023. 

There had been strong speculation that Dan "the man" would join up with Maher since the Tipp man's appointment two weeks ago but the news was confirmed in the Our Game podcast.

"Dan is unbelievable," Maher says. "He's just really honest, humble, authentic, hard-working. 

"He's everything you want and I think players will relate to that very much in the coming weeks. I suppose you see a larger-than-life character and that's how I would have seen him before really getting to know him. But like that, super fella, really organized, he's done it all on the field and now he's doing it in a coaching sense. 

"Really good hurling man and has that - not passion - but that understanding of high-level sport, Dan has that. [I] can't wait to get going and I know Dan is excited too."

Shanahan was part of Maher's backroom team with Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny this year. They were defeated in the senior quarter-final by James Stephens last Sunday. 

In his playing days, Shanahan won four Munster titles with the Waterford Senior Hurling team. He was a key component in Waterford reaching their first All Ireland final in forty-five years in 2008. A year earlier Shanahan won Hurler of the year at the All-Star awards. 

GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend

The rest of Maher's backroom team is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. 

